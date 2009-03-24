Entertainment Tonight

Jacob's "wolf pack" buddies in the "Twilight" sequel "New Moon" have been announced.

Chaske Spencer, Bronson Pelletier, Alex Meraz, Kiowa Gordon and Tyson Houseman will join Taylor Lautner in the film's La Push nation wolf pack. All of the new castmembers are of Native American descent, hailing from the Lakota (Sioux), Cree-Metis, Purepecha (Tarasco), Hualapai and Cree nations respectively.

The young men were cast by Rene Haynes who cast such films as "Dances with Wolves" and "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee."

In "New Moon," Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) is faced with a separation from her one and only, vamp Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and embarks on a new friendship with Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), spending time with him on the La Push reservation, where she encounters his friends in the "wolf pack."