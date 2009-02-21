SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) -- The sports-comeback drama "The Wrestler" has been picked as best picture at the Spirit Awards honoring independent film.

It also earned the best-actor prize for Mickey Rourke. Melissa Leo was named best actress for the smuggling drama "Frozen River."

Supporting honors went to Penelope Cruz for Woody Allen's Spanish romance "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" and James Franco for the Harvey Milk film biography "Milk." "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" also picked up the screenplay prize for Allen.

The best-director prize was handed to Tom McCarthy for the immigrant drama "The Visitor."

Three of the four acting winners — Rourke, Leo and Cruz — are up for the same prizes at Sunday's Academy Awards.