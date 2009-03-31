LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An agent for 33-year-old singer and actor Andy Hallett says the former cast member from the vampire TV series "Angel" has died of congestive heart disease.

Hallett's agent Pat Brady says Hallett died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after having problems breathing. Brady says he has battled the heart condition for the past five years.

Hallett was a fan favorite on the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" spinoff as Lorne, a green-skinned good guy demon who runs a karaoke club and can read a person's aura when they sing.

The show ran five seasons on the WB network and ended in 2004.

Hallett, an only child, is survived by his father Dave Hallett and mother Lori Hallett.