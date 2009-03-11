"Bones" star David Boreanaz will delve deeper into his fatherhood experience.

The former "Angel" star and his wife Jaime Bergman are expecting their second child together, reports Celebrity Baby Blog. The couple already has a son, Jaden Rayne, 6.

Boreanaz, 39, let the happy news slip accidentally "on purpose" on Wednesday's (March 11) "Live With Regis & Kelly."

The actor related a story about how he was trying to explain "the birds and the bees" to son Jaden and asked, "You're aware that mommy and daddy are having a new baby?"

Boreanaz then confirmed to his hosts, "Yes, I'm having a new baby."

Boreanaz currently plays Special Agent Seeley Booth on FOX's "Bones," airing Thursdays.