WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) -- Arthur Penn, who directed the films "Bonnie and Clyde" and "The Miracle Worker," is in a New York hospital with pneumonia and can't attend a Maine film festival as planned.

Penn, who is 86, was to have received an award at the Maine International Film Festival in Waterville on Wednesday.

Festival director Shannon Haines says Penn, who lives in Stockbridge, Mass., will miss the festival, but a special guest will accept the award for him.

Penn's son, Matthew, says the director remains in the hospital Tuesday but is expected to recover.

Penn's movies also include "Alice's Restaurant," "The Left Handed Gun" and "Little Big Man."

The festival in Waterville features about 100 films from around the world and continues through Sunday.

