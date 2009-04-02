Wednesday was a pretty good day for "Breaking Bad." First the series was named as a Peabody Award winner, and then AMC picked it up for a third season.



The pickup, first noted by The Hollywood Reporter, comes four episodes into the second season. The series stars Byran Cranston as a teacher-turned-meth manufacturer who's trying to make enough money to provide for his family after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt and RJ Mitte also star.



Cranston won an Emmy for his role last fall, and the show earned three other nominations, including one for creator Vince Gilligan's direction of the pilot.



The acclaim and a marketing push from AMC has translated into better ratings for the show. The season premiere on March 8 drew 1.7 million viewers, a bump of better than 20 percent over the 2008 series debut.



The third season of "Breaking Bad" will likely premiere in 2010, although a date hasn't set.