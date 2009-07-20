According to TMZ, Jeffrey Donovan, star of television's "Burn Notice," was arrested on suspicion of a DUI on Sunday, July 12, after he was pulled over in Miami Beach by a cop who noticed his suspicious driving.

In the police report, the arresting officer said he noticed Donovan after he heard "a loud tire screech," and then saw Donovan's car swerve to the left to avoid hitting the police car.

When Donovan, 41, eventually stopped, he allegedly told the officer, "Sorry, I didn't see the red light or your stopped car." The officer, who smelled alcohol on Donovan, then asked the actor if he'd had anything to drink. "I had three drinks at the Fontainebleau," Donovan replied.

Although he refused to take a breathalyzer test, the actor failed a field sobriety test at the scene and was then taken into custody.

"The only mistake I made tonight was drinking Benadryl with three glasses of wine," Donovan said at the time of his arrest. He posed for a mug shot and was released several hours later.

Donovan's reps haven't commented.