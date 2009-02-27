NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Once a competitor, always a competitor.

Or so it seems for Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton, who says he was afraid his competitive nature would get the best of him while taping the new season of NBC's "The Celebrity Apprentice."

The reality series pits 16 celebrities against each other as they do business tasks to raise money for a charity of their choice. Hamilton chose the Cleveland Clinic.

Hamilton says his biggest fear was that he'd somehow get caught up in the game and misrepresent himself, his faith and his family.

"The Celebrity Apprentice" premieres Sunday.

Contestants also include Dennis Rodman, Clint Black, Joan Rivers, Khloe Kardashian, Andrew Dice Clay and Tom Green.

NBC is owned by General Electric Co.

