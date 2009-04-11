One of the newer members of the "CSI" team is now a newlywed.

Lauren Lee Smith, who joined the hit CBS series at the start of this season, married photographer Erik Steingroever on April 4, the celebrity mags report. It's the first marriage for the 28-year-old actress.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends in a small ceremony in Cultus Lake, Canada, about 70 miles from her hometown of Vancouver.

Smith plays Riley Adams, who joined the team following Warrick's death, on "CSI." Her credits also include "The L Word" and syndicated series "Mutant X"; she also starred in the feature film "Helen," which debuted at Sundance earlier this year.