NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC's "ER" is ending much like it began, with a mini-symphony of life and death.

The medical drama earned a record 122 Emmy Award nominations during its 15-year life, and its final episode Thursday mixed current cast members with old favorites from when it was television's most mighty hit.

The finale featured sadness, with a mother dying shortly after giving birth to twin girls and an old man watching a woman he'd loved since the sixth grade die. But there was hopefulness, with the young daughter of Anthony Edwards' character Dr. Mark Greene caught up in the excitement of her late father's career.

"ER" ended with a two-hour movie, just like its premiere on Sept. 19, 1994.