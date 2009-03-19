It's official: New Zealand's sexiest single celebrity (err, only single celebrity) is off the market.

HBO's "Flight of the Conchords" star Bret McKenzie married his long-time girlfriend Hannah Clarke on Wednesday at a Wellington registry office. The Conchords' other half Jemaine Clement married his girlfriend last August at a Los Angeles registry office (those guys are suckers for romance).

Jemaine and his actress-director wife Miranda Manadiadis had a baby boy in October, and Bret and his new bride are expecting a child this year. It's cute how they really do everything together.

Bret and his wife met in Wellington, New Zealand, when they were in high school.

The comedy duo and their new wives have been vacationing back in New Zealand for a few weeks before they kick off a U.S. tour.

The 2nd season of their successful HBO show premiered in January, but with the show revolving around the failures in their careers and love lives, we wonder if they'll now have to retool the concept for the next season. Though happy, successful, settled-down men doesn't quite read as a "screwball comedy."