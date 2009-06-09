By Paige Ferrari

"Gossip Girl" star Kelly Rutherford welcomed a baby girl at 10 p.m. Monday night, according to RadarOnline.

The baby is her second child with soon-to-be ex-husband, businessman Daniel Giersch, with whom she is currently engaged in a bitter divorce battle. Giersch, Radar notes, was not present for the birth.

As of yet, Kelly hasn't revealed the baby's name. Considering that her first child is named Hermes Gustaf, we're expecting great things. (ShiShi Van der Sloodge? Demetria De La Prada? The possibilities really are endless.)

UPDATE: Life&Style mag reports that the new baby's name is Helena Grace. We suppose that's appropriately upper east-sidey.

