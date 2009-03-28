LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "High School Music 3: Senior Year" has graduated with honors at the Kids Choice Awards. The Disney musical was selected as the favorite movie by audience votes at the 22nd annual slime-filled Nickelodeon spectacle held inside UCLA's Pauley Pavilion.

"High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens was also selected as the favorite movie actress.

The show's hijinks kicked off with host and "Race to Witch Mountain" star Dwayne Johnson zip-lining over the audience of screaming teens and tweens into a "slime temple." Johnson proceeded to spray the first row with gooey green slime.

Other shenanigans included squirting singer Jesse McCartney with a fake microphone and Will Farrell slip and sliding down a hill.

