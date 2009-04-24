LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The reality series "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!" lost Rod Blagojevich, but boasts reality TV lovebirds Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt and a Baldwin brother among the contestants.

Blagojevich, who had hoped to compete on the NBC show, was barred by a judge from traveling to Costa Rica for filming while he awaits trial on racketeering and other charges. The former Illinois governor was in Los Angeles on Friday to join in the cast announcement.

The group includes "The Hills" duo Montag and Pratt, who are set to be married this weekend; Stephen Baldwin; former "American Idol" competitor Sanjaya Malakar; John Salley; Janice Dickinson and Torrie Wilson.

The series begins airing in June.