NEW YORK (AP) -- Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, one of the sassy ladies of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York," says she was "blindsided" by her breakup from her husband of 16 years.

Last week, she confirmed her separation from Count Alexandre de Lesseps, who appeared intermittently on "Real Housewives."

The countess, who is keeping her title, says she tries to stand tall and "take it day by day." After so many years of marriage, she says, "it's like something has died."

The former model confirms a report that the breakup came after she received an e-mail message from the count, who spends much time overseas.