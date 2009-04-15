LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Gale Harold is back on Wisteria Lane.

Six months after a serious motorcycle accident, the "Desperate Housewives" actor has returned to work. His character, Jackson, is primed to propose to Susan, played by Teri Hatcher.

The 39-year-old Harold landed in intensive care as a result of the crash last Oct. 14. On the set of the show Wednesday, he said the accident taught him that "you can play hard, but you may have to pay a price." But it's a price he says he's paid back in full.

Harold's return episode is set to air May 3 on ABC. The actor is signed to the series through the end of this season but says he has yet to be asked to return for 2009-10.