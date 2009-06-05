Entertainment Tonight.Angela V. Shelton, half of the comedy team of Frangela, was voted out of the Costa Rican jungle on Thursday night's "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here." The morning after her ousting, she shares with ET that she would love to keep in touch with all her jungle-mates, except for Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. ET has the down-and-dirty dish!

"These are incredible people with far more talent, skill and resume than either Heidi or Spencer could ever hope to have," Angela says. "These are people who have done a lot of amazing things. Heidi and Spencer, I got no problem that they are on a reality show. That is great. I will tell you this. There has never been a day in my life when I woke up and said, 'I wonder if Heidi and Spencer know what I am doing?' Nor will that day ever come."

Angela is disappointed that despite the fact that the remaining celebrities voted to not allow Speidi to return to the game, it appears that they will be allowed back in. But she says that her former teammates will rise to the occasion -- although it is not as if they will have a choice.

"We voted no and it is still an issue," Angela points out. "What I know about these people is they are all about giving people chances and working with each other. If Spencer and Heidi can come back there, be a part of the team, and be a part of working with everyone, they will be accepted. These are not grudge holders."

That said, Angela adds that the scene where it looked as if Spencer hit her when trying to knock the water bottle out of her hand was real.

"I got hit," she says. "When somebody swats at you, the likelihood -- unless it was staged -- of them not making contact is pretty slim. Do I believe he wanted to hit me? No. Do I believe he wanted to be physically threatening? Of course. He was in my face and he slapped something out of my hand. His goal was to be as physically intimidating as possible."

The one good thing that Angela says she can say about them is that they were made for each other, and she believes their love is real.

"What they have shown me is there is truly somebody on the planet for everyone. Together, they are united. They cuddle. They are very loving to each other in their own evil way."

"I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here" returns Monday night at 8 p.m. on NBC with a special, two-hour episode.