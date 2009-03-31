NEW YORK (AP) -- Allison Iraheta's funky outfit got more attention than her performance on "American Idol."

The judges' panel seemed too distracted by what she was wearing to offer much criticism of her performance. The 16-year-old rock prodigy belted the No Doubt hit "Don't Speak" not that it mattered.

Judge Simon Cowell said Iraheta's look resembled "something out of `The Addams Family.'" Her poufy red dress, black leggings, white heels and spiky magenta hair led Cowell to joke that the night's theme must be Halloween.

For Tuesday night's performance show, the nine remaining contestants were asked to choose from the most popular downloaded songs on iTunes. More than half failed to win over judges.