A new location, new patients and a new schedule will come into play when HBO begins the second season of "In Treatment" next month.

The series returns on Sunday, April 5, and picks up with therapist Paul Weston (Gabriel Byrne) having divorced and moved his practice from Maryland to Brooklyn. He takes on a new group of patients there, and like last year, each half-hour episode will be devoted to his weekly session with a patient. He's also still seeing his own therapist (Dianne Wiest), taking the train back to Maryland each Friday.

Unlike last year, though, HBO will not be running episodes every weeknight. Instead, HBO will air two episodes starting at 9 p.m. ET Sundays and three at the same time Mondays, a change the network says was in response to the fact that viewers tended to save up episodes last season and watch them in blocks. Episodes will also be available on HBO On Demand and via multiple weekly reruns on HBO and HBO2.

The Sunday-night episodes will focus on Mia (Hope Davis, "Synecdoche, New York"), a lawyer and former patient of Paul's who comes back into his care after he asks her for help in a malpractice suit; and April (Alison Pill, "Milk"), a student who has cancer but is hiding it from her parents and refusing treatment.

On Mondays, Paul will see Oliver (Aaron Shaw) an 11-year-old struggling with his parents' (Sherri Saum and Russell Hornsby) divorce; Walter (John Mahoney, "Frasier"), a CEO who's having anxiety issues; and return to Maryland for his sessions with Dr. Gina Toll (Wiest).