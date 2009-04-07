NBC had Goliath-sized hopes for "Kings," but the series has never grown past underdog status.



Thanks to its anemic ratings, "Kings" is off the Sunday night schedule starting this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The freshman drama pulled only a 1.1 rating among the desirable 18-49 demographic, losing from the 1.5 of its "Dateline" lead-in. A second hour of "Dateline" will occupy the spot "Kings" held.



"Kings" was a modern re-telling of the Biblical story of David, showing the rise to power of young David Shepherd (Christopher Egan) against the monarchy of morally ambiguous Silas Benjamin (Ian McShane). NBC will burn the series' remaining eight episodes starting April 18.