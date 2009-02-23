ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The musical version of "Little House on the Prairie" launches a national tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, this fall.

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts announced Monday that "Little House" will kick off its 2009-2010 theater season.

"Little House" had a sold-out run when it premiered at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis last summer.

Actress Melissa Gilbert will again play Ma Ingalls as she did at the Guthrie. Gilbert played Laura, the daughter of her stage character, in the 1970s TV series based on the "Little House" books by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

"Little House" will run on the Ordway's Main Hall stage from Oct. 13-25.

On the Net:

http://www.ordway.org