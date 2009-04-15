NEW YORK (AP) -- Ryan Conklin, the impish, guitar-playing merry prankster of this season's "The Real World: Brooklyn," is packing his guitar and heading to Iraq on Sunday.

The former cast member of the MTV reality show is doing his second tour of duty. He talked from Fort Bragg, N.C., and said he's eager to "get this thing started" so he can return home. He hopes to serve a rotation of just 9 months.

The 23-year-old Gettysburg, Pa., native was on the front lines three years ago. He received his deployment notice while living in the "Real World" house. It was one of show's most poignant moments.

Conklin enlisted in the Army at age 17.