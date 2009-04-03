There are still eight hours to go in the seventh season of "24," but the show has already landed its first major new face for next season.

"Slumdog Millionaire" star Anil Kapoor will join the FOX series as a regular for season eight. It will be the first American TV role for the Bollywood star.

Kapoor will be playing a leader of an unnamed Middle Eastern nation who comes to the United States on a peace mission. FOX isn't saying more than that, but we'll go ahead and venture a guess that something during the day will cause the peace mission to go horribly awry and bring Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) into the situation.

Kapoor is one of the most well-known actors in India. He has more than 100 credits to his name and has won several awards in his home country. He also earned a Screen Actors Guild award this year as part of the "Slumdog Millionaire" ensemble.

The current season of "24" will conclude with a two-hour finale on Monday, May 18.