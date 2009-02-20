"Slumdog Millionaire" stars Dev Patel and Freida Pinto are reportedly an item. A secret item! This news comes on the heels of reports that Freida has another secret - she was previously married to her college sweetheart. (So many secrets in the "Slumdog" cast, and yet we seem to hear all of them.)

Freida reportedly pulled the plug on her relationship with husband Rohan Antao last week, possibly to make way for Dev.

"Slumdog" co-star Anil Kapoor alluded to the two being together offscreen when he commented in an interview,"I think this is the beginning of something exciting. They definitely make a great pair and look very good together. When I meet them I feel there is something happening."