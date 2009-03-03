Entertainment Tonight -- On "The Bachelor"'s After the Final Rose Part II, Jason Mesnick explained his controversial decision to dump winner Melissa Rycroft for runner-up Molly Malaney. "I followed my heart, I followed my head, and even though I had to hurt people along the way, I feel I did it with integrity," Jason said. "I did what I felt was right and I stand by that decision."

Jason was joined on the TV special by Molly, who was candid about the consequences of her and Jason's renewed love, saying, "There's a lot of rumors going around about me and my morals are being questioned, which is unfortunate."

The couple, who kissed and cuddled on the couch on Tuesday night's special, say they've talked extensively on the phone and have seen each other a "handful of weekends" since Jason chose Molly over Melissa six weeks ago (as seen on the episode that aired Monday night), and Molly revealed she is moving to Jason's hometown of Seattle.

"Things are going well. I don't regret the way things came to be," Molly said. "We have a stronger appreciation for each other going through everything that we did."

"She's great for me and great for [my son] Ty," Jason said, adding that although not everyone will agree with his and Molly's romance, "I hope everybody can look and see that we followed our hearts."