NEW YORK (AP) -- Put your resumes back where you got them, all you would-be fashionistas. Despite online rumors, Rachel Zoe hasn't posted an ad on craigslist looking for a new assistant.

She says she would never do that.

Meanwhile, Zoe's TV show is going strong. And viewers in the United Kingdom will soon get a glimpse into Zoe's chaotic, stressful, but always fashionable life when "The Rachel Zoe Project" arrives on the Really lifestyle channel beginning May 19. It will air every night at 11 p.m. GMT.

"Rachel Zoe" is also airing in Finland, Asia, Sweden and Norway. (The series' second season premieres in the United States later this year.)