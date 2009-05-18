Entertainment Tonight.Vampire hunk Robert Pattinson will join costars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner in presenting an exclusive clip from 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' at the "2009 MTV Movie Awards" later this month.

This year marks the first time that final nominees were chosen by the fans and the competition has shaped up to be a battle between devotees of 'Twilight' and 'Slumdog Millionaire,' with both movies neck-and-neck after receiving nominations in six award categories.

Andy Samberg will host the "2009 MTV Movie Awards" live on Sunday, May 31 at 9 p.m. EST/PST, from the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, CA.

Among the presenters at this year's show will be Denzel Washington, Cameron Diaz, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Vanessa Hudgens, Leighton Meester, Jonah Hill, Lil Wayne, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Sienna Miller, Channing Tatum, Bradley Cooper and Abigail Breslin.