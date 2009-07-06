EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) -- An actress who starred on the hit television series "Three's Company" has been arrested in Southern California and cited for drunken driving. Police say Joyce DeWitt, who played the character Janet Wood on the popular show, was pulled over Saturday afternoon after she drove past a barricade near a park in El Segundo.

Sgt. Danny Kim says an officer arrested the 60-year-old DeWitt after he observed signs she had been drinking and gave her field sobriety tests.

Kim says DeWitt was booked at the Police Department, cited and released on her own recognizance.

A telephone listing for DeWitt was not immediately available.

