LA JOLLA, Calif. (Zap2it) -- Winnie Cooper has tied the knot, but it's not with Kevin Arnold.

Danica McKellar, a former child star on "The Wonder Years," married composer Mike Verta on Sunday, March 22 in La Jolla, Calif., reports People Magazine.

McKellar, 34, and Verta, 36, said "I do" at a beachfront church in front of 150 guests.

Sister Crystal McKellar, who played Becky Slater on "The Wonder Years" performed maid of honor duties. Also from the show were actors Dan Lauria and Allie Mills, who played the parents of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage).

Verta composed the tune to which McKellar walked down the aisle in addition to the song to which they had their first dance. Verta composes music for film and television.

McKellar is best known as the adorable Winnie Cooper on "The Wonder Years." She's appeared on "The West Wing" and "How I Met Your Mother."

She also has a math degree and wrote two books: "Math Doesn't Suck" and "Kiss My Math."