LONDON (AP) -- If there's one thing James Bond has taught us, it's that behind every great spy is a great tailor.

A new exhibition at London's Barbican Centre explores the style of the suave secret agent, displaying costumes, props, set pieces and design drawings from half a century of 007 films.

Assembled with help from the films' producers, the exhibition includes the spy's tuxedos, Bond girl ballgowns and villains' vestments, as well as a selection of props, gadgets and sketches of the films' exotic sets.

It pays tribute to the British, European and American craftspeople and designers who have created the look of the quintessentially British icon.

"Designing 007" opens Friday and runs to Sept. 5. It will then tour internationally, opening at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto in October.