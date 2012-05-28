LONDON (AP) -- British police say a man has been arrested after pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted a performance by the Israeli national theater company at the Globe Theater in London.

Tel Aviv's Habima company was performing Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice" on Monday evening during the "Globe to Globe" festival when a small number of demonstrators unfurled banners and displayed a Palestinian flag.

Metropolitan Police said one man was arrested for assault on a security guard and remains in custody.

The "Globe to Globe" festival includes companies from six continents, including the world's most populous countries, China and India, and the youngest — South Sudan, which recently became an independent nation.

The festival will see all 37 of William Shakespeare's plays performed in 37 languages, from Urdu to Swahili, over six weeks in 2012.