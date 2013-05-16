$1 million in jewels stolen near Cannes film fest
PARIS (AP) — A French police official says jewelry worth about $1 million has been stolen from a safe in a Cannes hotel room, against the backdrop of the Riviera resort town's film festival.
Cmdr. Bernard Mascarelli, a judicial police spokesman in the nearby city of Nice, said a culprit or culprits ripped the safe out of the wall of the Novotel hotel room overnight where an employee of the Swiss-based watch and jewelry maker Chopard was staying.
A Paris-based spokeswoman for Chopard said the company declined comment.
Melissa Levine, a spokeswoman for Accor, the French hospitality giant behind the Novotel brand, also declined comment.
