NEW YORK (AP) -- An 1848 photograph of a stately Manhattan home is going on the auction block. It's believed to be one of the earliest photographic views of New York City.

The half-plate daguerreotype shows the hilltop house with a vast lawn on what is now Manhattan's Upper West Side. The date and location were on a note tucked behind the daguerreotype.

It's expected to go for $50,000 to $70,000 at Sotheby's on Monday.

New York City daguerreotypes are rare. All of the others from the 1840s and 1850s show Lower Manhattan.

A street shown in front of the house is believed to be the old Bloomingdale Road. Early city directories refer to it as a continuation of Broadway.