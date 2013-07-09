NEW YORK (AP) — Sting will hold 10 concerts in New York City this fall to benefit The Public Theater arts organization.

The singer announced Tuesday that he will perform at the 260-seat Anspacher Theater in the Public Theater from Sept. 25 through Oct. 9.

The 61-year-old will sing songs from his new album, "The Last Ship," out Sept. 24. He also will talk about the creative process behind his play with the same name. It premieres next year.

The Public Theater is an arts organization and venue in New York City. Sting says in a statement the venue "was a natural fit to perform this material."

A limited number of free seats will be given to fans the day of each performance. Ticket prices range from $250 to $2,500.

