You may remember Andrew Keegan as the teen dad on "7th Heaven," the bad boy Zach in "Camp Nowhere" or the high school heartthrob/jerk in "10 Things I Hate About You." But for many, he's now the leader of a "spiritual movement" in Los Angeles' Venice Beach.

Vice reports that the 35-year-old has made a major career transition and is now overseeing the new-age church Full Circle. Though even the members don't seem super certain of the mission statement of the religion, there is a talking parrot named Krishna and a guy named Third Eye who greets you at the entrance.

Vice says the movement "integrates the indigenous and modern practices, bringing individuals, community and organizations together as indispensable collaborators realizing a co-creative, sustainable and fulfilling future."

"Synchronicity. Time. That's what it's all about. Whatever, the past, some other time. It's a circle; in the center is now. That's what it's about," Keegan said of the church's name, Inner Circle.

This awakening all came about for Keegan after a religious ceremony in 2011, the same year he was involved in a tasering and arrest incident. "I had a moment where I was looking at a street lamp and it exploded. That was a weird coincidence," he recalled. "At a ceremony, a heart-shaped rose quartz crystal was on the altar, and synchronistically, this whole thing happened. It's a long story, but basically the crystal jumped off the altar and skipped on camera. That was weird."

"I very much speak what comes through [while] in the collective. We create a resonance of balance and equality of the crew," he said, attempting to explain his religion further. "When you feel those chakras aligned, there's guided messaging coming in. If there is something of spiritual ego within that, it must not exist."

Vice points out at the end of the article that the church is in jeopardy. Their facility went on auction on August 10, which could affect their lease agreement. Keegan is unsure if he can win the bidding war.