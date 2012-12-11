Billboard --

Stars Talk Sandy Paul McCartney

Bruce Springsteen

Bon Jovi

On Wednesday night (Dec. 12), 12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief will bring a star-studded lineup to New York's Madison Square Garden to perform a once-in-a-lifetime concert for thousands of fans. Fortunately, those who can't make it to MSG can stream the entire show live on Billboard.

Hurricane Sandy Concert: Kanye West, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys & More Performing

12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief will begin at 7:15 pm ET, and feature performances by Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Eric Clapton, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Eddie Vedder, The Who, Roger Waters and Paul McCartney. For over four hours, music's brightest stars will scorch the stage to benefit the Robin Hood Foundation, which will aid disaster victims following this fall's super-storm.

Donate To The Robin Hood Foundation Here

Check out the following videos, in which McCartney, Joel, Keys and Bon Jovi discuss their personal experiences with Sandy (via Fuse ). Tune in to Billboard at 7:15 ET Wednesday night, and share your thoughts about the spectacular performances in the comments section below.

Hurricane Sandy: 20 Musician Twitter Reactions

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com