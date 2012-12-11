Billboard -- What better way to celebrate 12-12-12 than by commemorating beloved hits that peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100? Considering their lasting appeal, it's perhaps surprising that the songs below fell shy of the chart's top 10. In fact, there are so many cherished No. 12 Hot 100 hits that a look at 12 doesn't seem enough. So, here is a timeline of 24 No. 12-peaking songs, by acts from the Beatles to the Script; Joe Walsh to JoJo; Patsy Cline to Calvin Harris. In all, it sounds like a fun trip down memory lane ... dozen't it? "I Fall to Pieces," Patsy Cline, 1961 <b><b>&lt;b&gt;&amp;lt;b&amp;gt;&amp;lt;b&amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;b&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;b&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/b&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/b&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;lt;/b&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/b&amp;gt;&lt;/b&gt;</b></b>

"And I Love Her," the Beatles, 1964 "Take It Easy," Eagles, 1972 "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," Bob Dylan, 1973 "Rock and Roll All Nite (Live)," Kiss, 1976 "The Boys Are Back in Town," Thin Lizzy, 1976 "Baby, I Love Your Way," Peter Frampton, 1976

"(Don't Fear) The Reaper," Blue Oyster Cult, 1976 "Life's Been Good," Joe Walsh, 1978 "Got to Be Real," Cheryl Lynn, 1979 "Cruel to Be Kind," Nick Lowe, 1979 "I Love You," Climax Blues Band, 1981

"Photograph," Def Leppard, 1983 "Faithfully," Journey, 1983 "1999," Prince, 1983 "Solid," Ashford & Simpson, 1985

"Parents Just Don't Understand," D.J. Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, 1988 "Cryin'," Aerosmith, 1993 "1979," the Smashing Pumpkins, 1996 "Bitter Sweet Symphony," the Verve, 1998

"Leave (Get Out)," JoJo, 2004 "Breakeven," the Script, 2010 "Written in the Stars," Tinie Tempah featuring Eric Turner, 2011 "Feel So Close," Calvin Harris, 2012

