Josh Duggar and his wife Anna Dugger -- formerly Anna Keller -- have had a long year.

Josh was embroiled in a child molestation scandal in May and he later admitted to infidelity and porn addiction last week following his reported ties to Ashley Madison accounts.

The couple, who got married in 2008 and share three children, have clearly seen better days. And they helpfully detailed those better days (specifically their courtship), in a lengthy post on the couple's personal website -- which doesn't seem to have been updated since long before the first scandal ever broke.

They say hindsight is 20/20, and looking back on some of the details of Josh and Anna's developing relationship, it's hard not to feel a little awkward about some of the things they share. Here are some of the most awkward things Josh and Anna said about their own relationship.

1. Josh admits it was difficult to keep his heart pure for only one person.

"As a young man, I was taught to wait for God's best in my life partner," Josh shared. "But as time went along and I grew older it was harder to keep my heart only for the one that God had for my life partner."

2. Josh came to an important realization pretty late in life.

"As I grew older, I began to realize that there were two different kinds of people in this world - men and women."

3. Anna fell for Josh by watching him on a reality show.

Anna watched the Duggar family's first reality show -- "14 Children & Pregnant Again!" -- which is where she first saw Josh, and fell for him right away.

"As my family watched the video, I noticed how Joshua, then age 16, shared the importance of guarding his heart and waiting for someone who would really love him and wasn't going to just get carried away with their emotions," she wrote. "I was so excited to see another family who was brought up so similar to the way our parents were training us, but never would I have dreamed what God had in store!"

4. Josh was "constantly tempted" by immoral thoughts.

"As I became a teenage young man I was constantly tempted to have lots of wrong thoughts, and often battled to keep my heart right," Josh revealed, adding, "I often had failures in my early teenage years."

5. Josh dealt with his "wrong" thoughts by telling them all to his parents.

"One of the greatest things that helped me in my struggles was my parent's commitment to accountability. They were faithful to talk with each one of their children - if we were willing to share honestly & openly with them - to maintain a clear conscience. I learned quickly that great freedom can be achieved by accountability, and great accountability requires humility & openness," Josh said. "[I] found I had a clear conscience only when I was willing to confess my thoughts and temptations quickly to God & my parents."

6. Josh was good at guessing how young Anna and her sisters were.

"My siblings & I enjoyed meeting Joshua, and as we introduced ourselves I was amazed that Joshua was able to guess our ages right!" Anna said, recalling the first time she met Josh in person at the 2006 ATI Conference. "Usually people would think I was five to seven years older than I really was and it was getting quite embarrassing."

7. Josh says he knew right away that Anna was the girl for him.

"As we talked, I felt God speak to my heart that this was the girl I was going to marry someday!" Josh said, also recalling the first time the two had ever met. "I knew that I had a lot to get ready if I felt courting, or even marriage, was in the near future."

8. Anna feels that, if you have feelings for someone, everyone in both families should obviously be best friends.

"I noticed Joshua had many of the things I desired in a future partner," Anna said, opening up about her visit to Arkansas with her family. "After all, my sisters & I were friends with the Duggar girls and my brothers were friends with the Duggar boys… that was the way things were supposed to be!"

9. Josh must have made an interesting first impression when the Kellers came to visit.

"I enjoyed the Keller's [sic] visit, and was able to watch Anna from a distance… trying not to make it noticeable to others," Josh wrote on his own website.

10. Josh asked Anna's dad for permission to pursue his daughter -- in the most formal way possible.

"After dinner and sharing the evening with the family, I asked to talk with Mr. Keller, alone! Everyone else quickly hurried off to bed, and I fumbled to put my thoughts into words… finally I got it out …'I feel like God is leading me into a relationship with your daughter Anna, could I have your permission to court her?'"

According to Josh, Anna's dad said he'd need a month to "pray about it," but ended up giving his go-ahead the next morning.

11. Josh, Anna and their families are greatly amused by gentle religious humor.

"I often spent evenings crowded around the phone with many of my siblings," Anna shared. "At the end of our phone call we would always exchange prayer requests, and without fail one of the siblings (usually a Duggar) would have an 'unspoken' request, and then everyone would bust out laughing."

Yup, that's hilarious(?).

12. Everybody makes mistakes, but that's OK.

"If you have made mistakes, start from where you are and let God be the sole proprietor of your life… including your love life! We all make mistakes, but God looks at our heart and says that when we give him what we have left, he can take it and do great things!"

13. Marriage is just super fun, apparently.

"Since our wedding day in 2008 we have enjoyed being married!" the couple wrote on the site, which, considering the line "Early this year we found out we are expecting…baby number 3," hasn't been updated or modified since sometime in 2014.

On Tuesday the Duggar family released a statement claiming Josh has checked himself into a "long-term treatment center" and is seeking help.