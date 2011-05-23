By Kat Giantis

She may have sold her life to MTV, but "16 and Pregnant" star Jordan Ward doesn't appreciate your judgment. On Saturday, the 18-year-old mom of 17-month-old Noah confirmed on her Facebook page that she's expecting her second child with her husband, Brian.

The news brought plenty of congratulations, including one from trouble-prone "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans, and a whole lot of condemnation, which prompted Ward to fire back.

"I've read every comment on here. Yes I'm pregnant again," she wrote. "I really do not care if you think it's wrong. I am married, we pay for everything , we aren't living off of family or anything. We pay rent, we own our car, [pay] for insurance, pay for food, pay for our cell phones, pay for clothes and whatever Noah needs."

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Ward doesn't need any help, thank you very much.

"Here's a kicker," she says. "I AM THE ONE WHO TAKES CARE OF NOAH 24/7!"

Ward, whose husband is joining the Air Force this summer to become a linguist, is reportedly expecting a girl in November.

The former model, who began dating Brian two years ago, recently told Us that she one day hopes to pursue a career in photography, a plan that she'll probably have to put on hold for a little longer.

"I don't feel like a teen anymore, that's for sure," she told the mag. "And I don't like being labeled as a teen mom too much, either. I didn't know taking care of a baby would be as hard as it is, but Noah is my responsibility …"