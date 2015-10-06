It's her love! On Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 19th anniversary, the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer took to Facebook to post an adorable video detailing exactly how he asked his wife to marry him.

Can you say swoon?!

In the video -- recorded last June at the Taste of Country Festival in Grand Junction, Colo. but shared on their anniversary -- a cowboy hat-wearing Tim stood adjacent to the same spot where he popped the question.

"We were in the dressing room, here, June 26, 1996," he says in the clip, posted to Facebook. "And it was raining and stuff and we'd been on tour for a while together, and I joked around with her about getting married. And so I said... I looked at her, grabbed her by the hand, and dropped forward [on my knees] onstage. She had already done her show. And I said, 'I'm really serious. I want you to marry me.'"

Faith laughed in response, possibly unsure if he was serious. "She said, 'We're at a country music festival in a trailer house, and you're asking me to marry you? And I said, 'Yeah.' So I went onstage," he recalled.

Enter Faith, who had a plan of her own. "I had in my dressing room... this foldout case that had a mirror in it that was my dressing armoire," he said. "I still have it to this day. When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife.' It had, 'I love you' with big lipstick kisses. And this is the place right here."

In sharing the video, Tim gushed about his wife, captioning it, "Happy anniversary to the best person I will ever know Faith Hill." Faith, too, got in on the spousal social media love affair on Facebook.

"Celebrating 19 years today," she wrote of a photo of the couple from last year's Academy Awards.

The couple now has three teenage daughters, Gracie, 18, Maggie, 17, and Audrey, 13 -- all of whom, considering their ages, are probably incredibly embarrassed by their parents public love pronouncements.