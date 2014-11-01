"19 Kids and Counting" star Jessa Duggar is officially a married woman, People confirms. The 21-year-old said "I do" to Ben Seewald,19, in front of more than 1,000 people at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Jessa and Ben met in church and in true courtship fashion, they asked to correspond via text and on the phone. They saved their first kiss until their wedding day and only held hands after getting engaged.

The couple got engaged on August 15, and Jessa showed off the .75 carat diamond ring on Instagram.

Jessa was so excited about her engagement that she changed her name on Instagram to Jessa Seewald before the wedding.

Ben got the family stamp of approval to court Jessa early on. Her father Jim Bob told People in September, "When a guy is pursuing your daughter, you want to check him out and see if there are any red flags, and with Ben, there hasn't been. He is very sharp. It appears like a match made in heaven."

Jessa's sister Jill also recently married in front of more than 1,000 family and friends on June 21. Jill and her husband Derick Dillard announced they were expecting a baby a month later. Jill is due in March.