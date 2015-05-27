A “19 Kids And Counting” spinoff, focusing on newlyweds Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, and Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, may be in the works. With the future of the “19 Kids And Counting” in limbo after the revelation that Josh Duggar sexual assaulted a number of girls (including some of his sisters) when he was a teen, there’s talk about a new TLC show that’s just about the two standout sisters and their husbands. The proposed show would reportedly follow the lives of the two married couples, as they start their own families.

As Gossip Cop reported in April, Jill and Derick welcomed their first child, a boy named Israel. And Jessa and Ben announced last month that they are expecting a baby, as well, on their first wedding anniversary in November. The special on Jill’s birth was a ratings bonanza for TLC, and it’s believed a show about her and her pregnant sister Jessa would attract a large audience. When Gossip Cop reached out to TLC about the proposed spinoff, we were told, “No comment.”

While TLC hasn’t officially canceled “19 Kids And Counting,” it has been yanked from the network’s schedule. Additionally, as Gossip Cop previously noted, a slew of advertisers have pulled their ads following Josh Duggar’s admission of sexually molesting girls. What do you think about a”19 Kids And Counting” spinoff starring Jill and Jessa Duggar?

