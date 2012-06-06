NEW YORK (AP) -- First editions of all 93 Pulitzer Prize-winning works of fiction will be offered for sale at a New York auction next week.

Sotheby's says the novels will be sold as one lot at its June 15 books and manuscripts sale. They're estimated to bring $50,000 to $70,000.

The seller is a private collector.

Notable titles in the collection include "Gone With the Wind" by Margaret Mitchell, "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck and "Humboldt's Gift" by Saul Bellow.

The collection begins with the first Pulitzer for fiction in 1918 for "His Family" by Ernest Poole. It ends with Jennifer Egan's "A Visit From the Goon Squad" in 2011.

No prize for fiction was awarded this year.

The collection includes eight presentation copies and 27 signed editions.