LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has ordered two people accused of extorting Stevie Wonder to stand trial.

Superior Court Judge Ray G. Jurado made the ruling after a preliminary hearing Thursday in Los Angeles. His determination was made after hearing from three witnesses who testified Alpha Walker and Tamara Diaz attempted to sell a potentially embarrassing film to the Grammy-winning musician.

Wonder's attorney William Briggs II says he watched portions of the video and that Walker made "slanderous" statements about the musician and his mother. Griggs says the footage also included Wonder's son, whom the singer is protective of.

Walker and Diaz were arrested after being paid $10,000 by Briggs in a sting organized by police.

Defense attorneys argued prosecutors hadn't shown enough evidence and Walker was exercising his First Amendment rights.

