NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) -- An ambulance driver and a former senator have pleaded not guilty to charges that they tried to extort $25 million from actor John Travolta following the death of his teenage son in the Bahamas.

Former Sen. Pleasant Bridgewater remains free on $50,000 bail as does Tarino Lightbourne. He also no longer has to report daily to police.

They pleaded not guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit extortion and aiding to attempted extortion.

Both are accused of demanding money to keep secret a document related to the treatment of the celebrity's son. Jett Travolta died of a seizure in January at a family vacation home in Grand Bahama.

The trial is scheduled for Sept. 21.