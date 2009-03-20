NEW YORK (AP) -- William Morrow says it plans to publish the first of two books with hero pilot Chesley B. Sullenberger III late this year.

Topics will include his boyhood, his military service and, of course, his "Miracle on the Hudson" experiences.

William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, said Friday that the subject and timing of the second book is not yet known.

Sullenberger safely ditched his US Airways plane in New York's Hudson River on Jan. 15 after its engines were disabled by geese. All 155 people aboard survived.

In a statement issued by the publisher, family spokesman Alex Clemens said Sullenberger is eager to return to work as a pilot in June or July.

Sullenberger lives in the San Francisco Bay area town of Danville, Calif.