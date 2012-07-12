NEW YORK (AP) -- We double-dog dare you to check this out.

Two dogs "got married" Thursday night at a Manhattan extravaganza to benefit the Humane Society of New York.

Bride Baby Hope Diamond, a white Coton Du Tulear with black-gray markings, was led down the aisle, resplendent in her canine couture gown.

Her poodle groom, a dapper dude named Chilly Pasternak from Richmond, Va., didn't seem too excited about the whole affair but, never-the-less, went along with the ceremony. Seven year itch, anyone?

After they got hitched, the cuddly couple were presented with a Guinness World Record in the category of most expensive pet wedding at $158,187.26. The luxury goods and services that went into the wedding were all donated. Guests bought tickets for the fundraiser.

Baby Hope was adopted by animal welfare activist Wendy Diamond after her beloved Maltese died of cancer last month. Lucky Diamond, a longtime champion of the underdog, was originally cast as the bride. The wedding instead served as a celebration of the life of the little Maltese.

Lucky herself held a Guinness Record: The animal most photographed with famous people. She posed with more than 300 celebrities, from "Twilight" actress Kristen Stewart to hip-hop star Snoop Dogg.

No expense was spared for the black-tie gala, held at the Jumeirah Essex House Hotel at Central Park. The "dream team" included a celebrity wedding planner, a "lighting guru" with experience at major museums, and highly touted chefs for the reception, to name just a few.

Since the guests came from more than one species, a company co-owned by Ellen DeGeneres provided a pet food buffet.

"I am not the mother of the bride, since Baby Hope is 56 years old in dog years," Diamond said on her website. "Just call me the Maid of Honor!"

The wedding wasn't 100 percent highbrow. It was officiated by Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Associated Press photographer Tina Fineberg contributed to this report.

