LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Playmate and the Woz are done dancing.

Playboy model Holly Madison and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak were booted from the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom Tuesday during the ABC show's first midseason double elimination.

Wozniak, 58, consistently earned the lowest score during the show's four weeks of competition so far. Judges gave him and professional partner Karina Smirnoff just 12 points out of a possible 30 for their Argentine tango on Monday, and the pair earned a meager 10 points the week before for their samba.

"There is an improvement from last week," judge Len Goodman told the couple Monday. "Last week was so terrible that almost anything that happened would have been an improvement."

Judge Bruno Tonioli told Wozniak his tango "really stunk."

Ever positive, Wozniak said he "gave it a good try."

"This is a great show, a great process, a great system," he said. Wozniak previously criticized the show's scoring system and later apologized to producers.

He said performing on the program made him feel like "the luckiest person in the world."

Madison could have used a little luck Monday. The "Girls Next Door" reality show star forgot part of her Argentine tango and earned the night's third-lowest score: 16 points.

"It was a bad start, and it kept getting worse," judge Tonioli said.

Madison and partner Dmitry Chaplin beat out fellow low-scorer Steve-O by one point, but fans failed to keep the couple in the competition.

Still, Madison said she was grateful for the chance to appear on the show. The 29-year-old was asked last minute to replace TV host Nancy O'Dell, who was injured during pre-show training.

"It was a lot physically harder than I thought it was going to be, but it was so much fun," Madison said Tuesday. "And I love the costumes. That's my favorite part."

Tuesday's show also featured performances by Kevin Rudolph and Boyz II Men.

Besides Steve-O, remaining competitors include rapper Lil Kim, rodeo champ Ty Murray, former football star Lawrence Taylor, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, country singer Chuck Wicks, "Bachelor" star Melissa Rycroft and actors David Alan Grier and Gilles Marini.

