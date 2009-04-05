NEW YORK (AP) -- Two new Michael Crichton novels, one of them unfinished, have been scheduled for release.

Publisher HarperCollins announced Monday that "Pirate Latitudes," an adventure story set in Jamaica the 17th century, will come out this fall.

HarperCollins says the novel was recently found in the files of Crichton, who died last year of cancer at age 66.

A techno-thriller, about one-third completed and currently untitled, will come out in 2010. A co-author, yet to be determined, will help finish the book.

Crichton's many best-sellers included "Jurassic Park" and "State of Fear."