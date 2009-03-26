PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Two road crew members who worked for a contractor on Britney Spears' concert tour have been charged with assaulting Pittsburgh police officers who tried to break up a fight.

Police say they saw 34-year-old Rockey Lee Dickey Jr., of Manhattan Beach, Calif., hitting another man on a city sidewalk around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say Dickey swung at an officer, knocking off his hat.

They say 23-year-old Alex Montes, of Valencia, Calif., then put an officer in a headlock.

Both men were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of assault and public drunkenness. It was not immediately known if they had attorneys.

A statement on Spears' Web site says the tour doesn't "support or tolerate this type of behavior."